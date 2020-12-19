Edward (Ed) Suyak, Sr.
Edward (Ed) Suyak, Sr., 77, of Seminole, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Florida.
Ed retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 proud years of employment at this truly iconic “American” car company. Upon retiring, Ed moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, in 2000, from Allen Park, Michigan, with his beloved wife, Mary. They were both members of the American Legion, Eagles, VFW, and Moose Lodge of Port Charlotte. Ed was very proud of the time he spent serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, and it reflected in the time that he and Mary spent enjoying each other’s company visiting and supporting these honorable associations. Mary was the one true love of his life. They were “that couple” — inseparable. They wore the same shirts, enjoyed the same things in life, and they NEVER argued – except possibly for where they were going to enjoy dinner together on any given Sunday. They also enjoyed their annual trips to Key West, occasionally playing games of chance, gardening and spending time with their friends. No matter what they were doing, Ed sincerely treasured his time with Mary. He would walk a thousand miles just to see her smile. Sadly, Mary passed away on June 12, 2015, and Ed was heartbroken. But he stayed strong, fighting through the pain, as Mary would have wanted him to do. He was the most honorable man I’ve ever met, proud of his country, his wife and his life. After Mary’s passing, Ed moved to Seminole, Florida, to be closer to his son and grandson. He made the best of life, enjoying the Florida weather and spending time with his family. His interests moved to buying cars, occasionally visiting the VFW and American Legion in Seminole, and developing new friendships in the area. But at the end of the day, Ed’s sadness always seemed to be underneath his amazing smile – he missed Mary badly. Then in March of 2020, the COVID-19 virus arrived in America. Ed, for the first time in his life, was scared. He had made it through growing up and living/working in the tough town of Detroit, he had made it out of Vietnam alive, he had survived five heart attacks, one so bad that Mary had to bring him back to life through CPR. Ed was so cautious regarding COVID-19, he’d never go shopping for groceries and rarely even left his house. On Nov. 10, 2020, Ed felt “sick and confused” and asked to be taken to the hospital — low and behold, he had contracted this horrible virus. Three weeks later, it had taken its toll and stole another beautiful life from our world.
Survivors include his six children, seven grandchildren, and his two brothers. Lord, thank you for accepting him peacefully to be by Mary’s side again.
If there were two things that Ed could change in his life, the first would be that Mary had never been taken from his side. Secondly, that everyone would wear masks to protect not just themselves from this terrible virus, but their loved ones as well.
Ed’s message to Mary in her obituary in 2015: “I will miss and love you forever, my tears will never stop, your loving husband Ed.” Ed’s tears have finally been wiped away, as he’s with Mary right now, holding her closely for the rest of eternity in Heaven.
Ed will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery in the near future.
