Edward Foster, of Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully on Monday, September 6, 2021, with his wife by his side.
Ed was born on March 10, 1939, in Taunton Mass. He was the son of the late Lena and Victor Foster. Ed was born and raised in Taunton Massachusetts and graduated from Taunton high school in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army from September 1, 1961, to August 10, 1966. He worked for Metropolitan Insurance Company for several years and then opened his own Independent Agency.
Upon retiring in 2000 they discovered Englewood, Fla., they loved it and quickly purchased a permanent residence.
Ed loved life, his family, sports, cars, bowling, dancing, golf, the beaches, cribbage, traveling, friends and partying.
He was a member of several fraternal associations: Moose, Eagles, and Elks.
He is survived by his beloved wife Darrelyn of 49 years, they were to have celebrated their 50th Anniversary in October. He is also survived by his brother Richard and wife Janet Foster. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Mark, Brian and Sandra Camacho, Karen Ross, Steven and Christian Foster, Jennifer Stoner and Richard Foster of El Paso Texas. Ed is predeceased by his sister Evelyn Camacho, brothers Alvan, Gilbert, and nephews Jonathan and Greg Foster.
The family wishes to recognize the outstanding and compassionate care provided by all the medical professionals at Englewood Community Hospital.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners, Smile Train or charity of one’s choice.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.