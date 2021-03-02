Edward Henry Schuckman
Edward Henry Schuckman, 99, formerly of rural Freelandville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, Florida. He was born May 3, 1921, in Freelandville to Walter and Rosa Hamke Schuckman. He was a graduate of Edwardsport High School and a long-time member of Bethel United Church of Christ in Freelandville.
He and his wife Rosalie retired to Punta Gorda, Florida, where he enjoyed many years as a champion shuffleboard player, rode bicycles, and participated in many activities in their Buttonwood Village Retirement Community. Edward and Rosalie were members of the Congregational United Church of Christ.
Edward is predeceased by his parents Walter Schuckman and Rosa Hamke Schuckman, wife of 65 years Rosalie, brother Paul Schuckman, and sister Ruth Schuckman Johanningsmeier.
He is survived by his daughter Pamela (Joe) Tavery, son Larry Schuckman, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Edward will be laid to rest at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, in a graveside service on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 11 a.m.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
