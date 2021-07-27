Edward Robert Bonacorsi (Ed), 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 after a valiant battle with lung cancer. He was home with his loving family.
Ed was born in Olgsby, Ill., July 12, 1931, to Edward and Emma (Perino) Bonacorsi. Throughout his 90 years Ed was a man of many talents and had a variety of hobbies. He graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1949. Thereafter he attended and graduated from Saint Louis College of Pharmacy in 1952. He was soon the owner of two pharmacies in Jerseyville, Ill. He was a successful businessman, restaurant owner and enjoyed managing Bonacorsi homes in his retirement. He was an artist with the stroke of his pen as he wrote as a staff columnist for many newspapers.
Ed had an impeccable taste for food and was an excellent chef. He was undoubtedly known for his famous Eddys Fried Chicken. He was a lifetime member of many organizations include the Elks, Moose and most recently the AMVets.
Ed is survived by his wife Patricia A. (Henderson) of 65 years, son Robert of North Port, Fla.; granddaughter Ashley and husband Kyle; great-grandchildren Isaac and Ameila; brother William and wife Kaye of LaGrange, Ga. He is predeceased by his sister Irene Spinning (Bonacorsi) and brother Donald.
There will be no services. Please consider donating in his name to the AMVet Department of Florida Service Foundation; mailing address is 1529 Aqueduct Lane, Key Largo, FL 33037.
Arrangements are under the care of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 14538 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. 941-423-9110 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
