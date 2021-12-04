Edwin J. Saeger, 93, of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Canandaigua, New York, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in Punta Gorda. The son of Gottlieb and Elise Saeger, Ed was born and raised in downtown Rochester, New York.
Ed's father, Gottlieb, immigrated to the United States in 1923 and was a successful business and hotel owner for many years in Rochester including owning Saeger's Hotel on Clinton Avenue and a Bavarian beer garden for 24 years. Ed attended Edison High in Rochester for two years where he was a 2-time Section 5 swimming champion in the 100 freestyle. Ed would go on to graduate from Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania in 1947 and as a senior was captain of the football and swimming teams. He graduated from Cornell University's Stadler School of Hotel Administration in 1951. He served in the Air Force and taught quantity cooking at Sampson Air Force Base. The following two years he was stationed at Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan. Ed met his wife Jacqueline at the YWCA swimming pool in Rochester and married in the summer of 1960. Jackie and Ed raised their family in Penfield, NY, and spent every summer at their cottage on Canandaigua Lake with their three sons enjoying swimming, fishing, and relaxing as a family.
Ed owned and operated the Edison and Cadillac Hotels for 30 years in downtown Rochester and for a time ran both businesses which were across the street from each other. Much like his father did for him, Ed eventually turned over the management of the Cadillac Hotel to his youngest son Jeff, who also graduated from the Stadler School at Cornell in 1989 and Jeff ran the hotel until it was sold in 2001. After retiring, Ed and Jackie spent winters in Punta Gorda and summers on Canandaigua Lake where the family has had a summer home for 68 years. Ed enjoyed many activities including a love of swimming, fishing in Charlotte Harbor and kayaking in Florida, and on Canandaigua Lake. He was a talented woodworker and especially enjoyed making toys for his grandchildren. Ed was always working on the next woodworking project and could be found most days and evenings in the garage perfecting his craft. Ed was committed first to his family and faith and making sure that everyone knew of his support to achieve their highest potential in whatever they choose to pursue. Ed taught his family many life lessons including a strong work ethic, putting away a little bit of money every day, and the vision to dream big. He never had a discouraging word for anyone and had an infectious smile that everyone who knew him can attest to. He treated people the way he wanted to be treated and was always kind to others. Ed's family realizes there will never be a day that goes by without a thought of what an impact Ed Saeger had on theirs and so many other lives and what he meant to them.
Ed is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Jacqueline, three sons and daughters-in-law; Robert and Miranda of London, England, Richard and Tanya of Irvine, CA, Jeffrey and Susan of Victor, NY, and six grandchildren; Finlay and Jock, Kendall and Cole, Kyle and Ryan.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held in the summer of 2022 on Canandaigua Lake. For those wishing to make a contribution in Ed's memory, please consider the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association at P.O. Box 323, Canandaigua, NY 14424 or Faith Lutheran Church, 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950.
