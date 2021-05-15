Elaine Ann Chapman

Elaine Ann Chapman, 80, of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Elaine was born on Sept. 29, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Ann Wypycha, and brother, Norman. She is survived by her son, Steven John Drane, daughter-in-law Christien, and three grandchildren.

On June 19, 1965, Elaine married Nelson B. Chapman. Nelson has four daughters, Laurel, Deborah, Cynthia and Julia.

Elaine led a very active life which encompassed selling real estate, working as church secretary, managing partner in four business ventures, and board member of a Sarasota County Mental Health Organization. When her son Steven, asked what her greatest achievements in life were, she answered her 56-year marriage to Nelson and the harmony of melding two families.

Elaine will be interred at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, Englewood, Florida.

Load entries