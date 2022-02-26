Eleanor Griffin Smith, 93, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla.
Eleanor was born February 12, 1929, to William and Helen (Rowley) Griffin in Winsted, Conn., and grew up in Meriden, Conn. She was a graduate of St. Agnes School of Nursing and enjoyed working in Pediatrics. She enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader, teaching religious education with her children and bookkeeping at her husband's business, Tip Top TV on Park Road in West Hartford, Conn. Ellie loved spending summers with her husband and children in Winsted, Conn., at their summer home on Highland Lake creating many happy memories.
Eleanor enjoyed many friends in the knitting group at St. Peter Claver Church in West Hartford, Conn., and her trips to Arcadia, Fla., with the Outreach Society of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte. After retirement, she and Skip enjoyed several trips around our beautiful country, visiting all fifty states, Canada and Mexico. In 2006, she and Skippy made Port Charlotte, Fla., their permanent home where she made many close friends.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Marilee (Allan) Dabkowski of Middlebury, CT; Maggie (Edward) Furstein of Port Charlotte, FL; Grandchildren, Brian (Stacey) Dabkowski, Paul (Angela) Dabkowski, Lauren Dabkowski, Danielle (AJ) Papendick, Kelly and Sandy Smith and Amy and Ashley Furstein; great grandchildren, Kayla and Kaiya Cullen, Trace, Phoenix and Pixie Trafton, Harley Walczak, Joseph and Theodore Dabkowski and Dante Arroyo and Emanuel Sepulveda. Her Godson, Toby O'Brien and several wonderful nieces and nephews whom she adored. Eleanor was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman T. "Skippy" Smith, Sr., her sons, Norman T. Smith Jr. and Peter Ernest Smith; sisters, Jean O'Brien and Ann Hansen; niece, Linda Hansen and nephew, David Hansen.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte. Inurnment will be held at a later date by the family in Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Peace River Wildlife Center, 3400 Ponce De Leon Pkwy Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
