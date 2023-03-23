Elisabeth McCaffrey

Fighting her way into this world, Liz arrived on June 7, 1954 to her parents Bill, (Wm J), and Barb, (Barbara D), and joined her five older siblings on Magnolia Terrace in Springfield MA. With a caveat from all the doctors and specialists at the time, "Liz should be 'put away' because of her disability," -- said caveat was met with a resounding 'absolutely not' from her parents. Liz kept fighting each and every step forward into her rich and full life.

Liz' family grew following her birth, and she was surrounded by 4 more siblings before she turned 5. Plenty of playmates and caretakers provided Liz with a lush environment in which to grow and thrive through those early years. Establishing a swimming program very early in Liz' life, her mother and her siblings were all a part of the process of building and strengthening not only Liz' physical, social, and negotiating abilities, but also those of dozens of other children who faced similar issues, and who were welcomed and included into the program.


