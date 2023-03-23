Elisabeth McCaffrey

Fighting her way into this world, Liz arrived on June 7, 1954 to her parents Bill, (Wm J), and Barb, (Barbara D), and joined her five older siblings on Magnolia Terrace in Springfield MA. With a caveat from all the doctors and specialists at the time, "Liz should be 'put away' because of her disability," -- said caveat was met with a resounding 'absolutely not' from her parents. Liz kept fighting each and every step forward into her rich and full life.
Liz' family grew following her birth, and she was surrounded by 4 more siblings before she turned 5. Plenty of playmates and caretakers provided Liz with a lush environment in which to grow and thrive through those early years. Establishing a swimming program very early in Liz' life, her mother and her siblings were all a part of the process of building and strengthening not only Liz' physical, social, and negotiating abilities, but also those of dozens of other children who faced similar issues, and who were welcomed and included into the program.
In addition, always eager to allow Liz to be part of her friends' activities, her dad worked with a local manufacturer to craft a child size shopping cart, so Liz could walk with her playmates, and have her own 'baby carriage'. While a fairly common item today, it certainly hadn't been in the mid-50's. Besides the shopping cart, her dad worked with a different manufacturer to build an adult size 3-wheel 'bicycle' so Liz would always be able to venture out with any and all whom she chose. All the others kids had a bicycle, and so therefore would Liz, according to her parents.
Through her school years, Liz always mainstreamed, (a concept not yet imagined at the time), creating a brilliant learning opportunity for Liz, her educators, other classmates, plus their parents, as well. Liz thrived through her school years, as she was a curious and eager learner. After graduating from High School, Liz attended and graduated from St Michael's College in Winooski VT with a BA.
A life-long correspondent with her extended family and many loyal friends, an avid movie lover, Liz was also a voracious reader and active in maintaining her somewhat loosely structured online 'Book Groups' cultivating her varied interests with friends and family. Even towards the end of her life, Liz still was ordering books online because she just 'had' to read them.
Oh how Liz cherished her many pets -- simply an extension of her bright, joyful, tenacious self— no such thing as "I can't" was ever to enter her thought process. She raised and trained a number of dogs, and most recently welcomed into her home her extremely expressive cat, Mr Beanz, who, poor thing, is still howling his painful loss
A deep black hole has been opened where her infectious smile used to be. Upon entering any room, the space would be lit by her presence. Each of her family members, and all of her many friends remembers a specific slice of her life they shared. Not only will her two grandmothers after whom she was named greet her with open loving arms, but Liz was predeceased by her parents, and two brothers, Patrick W and James M.
Upon her death on March 5, 2023, Liz leaves behind her dear friend and housemate of 30+ years, Nance Edwards of Port Charlotte, FL. Liz also leaves her sisters Ellen E of Northbridge MA, Kathleen M Barry of Framingham MA, Frances D of Amherst OH, Joan of Springfield MA, Ann M Daley and her husband, Bob of Chester MA, Julie of Ft Myers FL, and Mary Rose and her husband, Bruce Laurich of Great Falls, VA. In addition, many nieces and nephews as well as dozens of cousins, are mourning her loss.
May Liz rest in peace knowing the great joy and love she left for all whose lives she touched deeply. A life well-lived - a rest well deserved.
If anyone wishes to donate in Liz' memory, she would have been honored with a gift to your chosen Animal Rescue/ Shelter Organization -- a most meaningful cause to her or to a selected charity meaningful to you.
