Elizabeth “Betty” Adams
Elizabeth “Betty” Adams, 100, of North Port, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. She was born Aug. 24, 1920, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Betty moved to this area in 1980, from Cincinnati, Ohio. She retired from Shillito’s Department Stores after 20 years as a sales associate.
Betty was a member of the Eastern Star Englewood Chapter #300, Order of Amaranth Suncoast #73, Ladies Oriental Shrine SAR-I Court #79, NYLA Daughters of the Nile Temple #152, Life Member of Ladies Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association Unit #28, National Association of Retired & Veteran Railroad Employees (NARVRE) and when possible attended activities with the North Port Shrine Club.
She never missed an election. At the age of 100 she was proud to cast her vote.
Betty is survived by sons, Robert S. (Kathy) Adams Jr. of Madeira, Ohio, and Gary C. (Dotty) Adams of Harrison, Ohio; daughter, Carol King of Pekin, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert S. Adams Sr.
Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Englewood Masonic Lodge #360, 265 Pine St, Englewood, FL 34223. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans National Headquarters, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Springs, KY 41076
Arrangements were made in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.