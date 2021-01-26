Ellen Ingersoll Plum
Ellen Ingersoll Plum, 91, of Galloway passed away Monday Jan. 18, 2021. She was born in Linwood, New Jersey to the late Neva Ingersoll and Raymond B. Ingersoll. During her marriage of 63 years to the late Neil P. Plum she served many positions in support of church and charity, both in South Jersey and Florida.
She attended Atlantic City Friends School, Briarcliff Junior College, and she received her bachelor’s degree in theater from George Washington University in 1951. She worked for the Dairy Council as a puppeteer, visiting schools throughout the Tri-State area inspiring children to drink milk.
Ellen was married in 1954 to Neil, owner of the Plum Funeral Homes in Atlantic City, Brigantine and Ventnor Heights.
Ellen taught Sunday school for over 50 years, first at the Community Presbyterian Church of Brigantine and later, Burnt Store Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, Florida. She also wrote and directed their Christmas pageants annually.
Ellen was known as a leader. South Jersey organizations in which she served as a past president include Charity League, the Seashore House Auxiliary and Betty Bacharach Auxiliary. She served the Miss America Pageant as Hostess, Hostess Chairman, Member of the Board of Directors serving on multiple committees, and she became the first woman president in 1984. She was a national Toastmistress Champion, having placed second in the international competition in 1968. She was known as “Brigantine’s guitar teacher” from 1966 until the late 1970s, having taught over 100 students her love of music. A freelance writer, she has published in Chicken Soup for the Soul and Women’s World. She also produced many beloved annual variety shows for Charity League, the Isles Yacht Club (Punta Gorda), and other charities.
She is survived by daughters Sally Turkavage and her husband Bob of Brigantine, Carol Plum-Ucci and her husband Rick Ucci of Galloway. Three granddaughters and one great-granddaughter will deeply miss her also.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township.
Services will be at the Keats-Plum Funeral Home in Brigantine, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, with a greeting at 10 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m. Due to the Pandemic, guests are invited to view the Memorial Service on the Keates-Plum Funeral Home Facebook page. To share your fondest memory of Ellen please visit www.keatesplum.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.