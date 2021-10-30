Elmer F. Brauchler, 94, of Port Charlotte, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on October 27, 2021, at Englewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Englewood, Fla.
He was born November 13, 1926, in Ridgewood, N.Y., to the late Jacob and Susan (Schwebler) Brauchler. Elmer was a World War II Veteran, having served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1946. He worked for Ridgewood Savings Bank in New York for 42 years, retiring in 1989 as Assistant Mortgage Officer. He was a devout Christian and an active member of Bethpage Assembly of God Church in Bethpage, NY for over 25 years. After moving to Port Charlotte in 1993, he attended Community Life Center and later First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte. Elmer was passionate about sports, and enjoyed boating, water skiing, and playing softball. He played for a number of softball teams throughout his lifetime, continuing into his senior years with the Tobay Tigers in New York, and the Goff Greyhounds in Florida.
He is survived by his daughter, Darlene (Steven) Barclay of Port Charlotte, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Helen Brauchler, who passed away in 2012, as well as his three brothers, Herbert, Henry, and Jack.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home, Port Charlotte Chapel. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238.
Friends may visit online www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.