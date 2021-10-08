Elsa G. Beal (nee Hernandez), 63, of North Port, Florida, beloved wife and sister passed away into the arms of our Lord on Sept. 23, 2021, surrounded by the love of her husband and siblings. She was the second child born to the late Miguel and Maria Elida Hernandez on Jan. 26, 1958, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Elsa graduated from Eagle Pass High School in 1976 and attended SWTJC in Eagle Pass while working at the local Social Security office. She headed out to Texas A&M at College Station where she earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1982, and always remained a proud Aggie (Gig’em Aggies!). As the first one in her family to attend and graduate from college, she paved the way for her siblings.
After graduating from Texas A&M, Elsa moved to Dallas and worked in accounting. In 1992, she moved to North Port, Florida, and worked for the city of North Port as a purchasing specialist for 16 months. She left the city to work for A.L. Van Buskirk Engineers from 1994 to 2000 which then became Kimley-Horn until 2007. She met and married the love of her life Craig Beal, and they were married on Nov. 9, 1996, at the Port Charlotte Church of Christ. Together in their 24 years of marriage, they enjoyed many trips and outdoor adventures while camping in their RV.
In 2008, Elsa started working for the Sarasota County School Board, but she was so much more than the job. In everything, she was outgoing, respectful, honest, and loyal. She was the bookkeeper at Woodland Middle School and in 2013 was voted School-Related Employee of the Year. That same year she transferred to the Materials Management Department and remained employed as a buyer assistant until she passed away.
Always conscientious, she went beyond to be caring and helpful. Elsa managed to give extra time to anyone in need through her extensive volunteer work. As a faithful member of Port Charlotte Church of Christ, Elsa led women’s groups, taught Sunday school, and initiated several fund-raising activities.
Charity toward others was her way of giving back and sharing Christ’s love. Elsa’s family and friends will miss her beautiful smile, infectious laugh, but most of all, her exuberance for life.
Elsa is survived by her husband, Craig Beal; her seven siblings, Miguel A. Hernandez, Norma Cabrera, Veronica Hernandez, Juan Hernandez, David Hernandez, Monica Martinez and Catalina Martinez; numerous nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Port Charlotte Church of Christ at 10:30 a.m. Nov 23, 2021. An interment of ashes ceremony will be held in December at the Hernandez family plot in Eagle Pass, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elsa’s name to: Mount Dora Christian Academy & Children’s Home, 301 W. 13th Ave., Mount Dora, Fla., 32757
