Elsie Sweeney

Elsie “Ellie” Sweeney, 97, of North Port, Florida, passed away Jan. 21, 2021. She was born April 10, 1923, in Chicago, Illinois. Ellie was an educator for many years in the Chicago area. She retired to North Port in 1990.

Ellie had a talent and passion for art. She enjoyed teaching the technique of oil painting at Harbor Cove. She also had a love for plants and nature, often the subjects of her own paintings. Ellie was a special friend to all who knew her.

She is greatly missed by her son, Peter John (Brigitte) Milus of North Port, Florida; daughter, Mary (Geoff) Johnson of Chicago, Illinois; and granddaughter Cheri Leffew of Little Rock, Arizona. Ellie was preceded in death by three children, Linda Gerber, Nancy Williams and Henry Leffew.

Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tidewell Hospice Foundation would be appreciated.

