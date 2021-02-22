Emma Wagner
Emma (Rose) Wagner, 88, passed away Feb. 14, 2021. She moved to Florida in 1969 from Mystic Islands, New Jersey. She was involved with the VFW in Charlotte County for many years and worked at Winn-Dixie and Walmart during her retirement years.
Rose had five sons, the late Maurice (Reece) Albertson, twin brother Joseph Albertson, Donald Albertson, Glen Hanlon, and Scott Hanlon. Rose also had three siblings, her late brother Joseph Young, and sisters Evelyn Carney and Mary Martin. She also had eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews along with her best four-legged friend, Snowball.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, 3519 Drance St. Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Emma, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook.
Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
