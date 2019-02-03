Reverend and Mrs. Matthew Neumann of Port Charlotte are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Blake Lynne, to Patrick Alan Bruce, son of David and Barbara Bruce of Silver Spring, Maryland.
Blake is a graduate of the University of Florida Levin College of Law, and is employed as an attorney with the Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection in Washington, D.C.
Patrick is a graduate of the University of Illinois College of Law and is employed as an attorney with the Department of Homeland Security Office of General Counsel in Washington, D.C.
Blake and Patrick will be married on April 4, 2019 in Walland, Tennessee and will reside in Arlington, Virginia.
