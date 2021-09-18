Erlene Huntress Davis passed peacefully in Englewood, Florida, on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 89. Erlene was born in Saco, Maine, on Nov. 18, 1931, to Lewville and Bertha Huntress. She graduated with the Class of 1950 from Thornton Academy. Erlene was a member of the United Baptist Church of Saco.
Erlene was predeceased by her husband, Dana Davis. Erlene and Dana were married on June 12, 1954, at United Baptist Church in Saco, Maine.
Throughout the years, one of Erlene’s greatest loves, was her love of genealogy and local history. Through her interest in genealogy, Erlene became a columnist for The Maine Sunday Telegram, with a genealogical column appearing weekly titled “What’s In A Name.” Erlene wrote her “What’s In A Name” column for several decades with the column being carried by numerous newspapers and other publications nationwide. In addition to her weekly newspaper column, Erlene also wrote several genealogical documents putting some of her decades of research into publications.
Erlene’s pursuit took her research out of the office and into the world, traveling to countless cemeteries, libraries and town halls, across Maine, New England, the Unites States, Scotland, England and Wales.
Erlene developed a love for her Scottish lineage and joined Clan Bruce, the clan of Erlene’s maternal Scottish heritage. Erlene was appointed as genealogist /registrar of the Family of Bruce Society in America, Inc. For many years, Erlene and Dana traveled throughout New England and Florida representing Clan Bruce in their Clan Bruce Tartan kilts at Highland Games and Kirken O’ The Tartan’s, a rededication of clans to God’s service through the blessing of the clan tartans.
Erlene was a member of Community Presbyterian Church of Englewood Florida and instituted the annual Kirken O’ The Tartan service.
Erlene is survived by her three sons and their wives, Scott and Loretta Davis of North Waterboro, Maine, Brent and Becky Davis of Port Charlotte, Florida and Michael and Rhonda Davis of Yalaha, Florida. Erlene was lovingly known as Grammy and cherished the time she got to spend with each of her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Known as Leenie and Aunt Leenie, Erlene had a special love for each of her many cousins and nieces and nephews.
Erlene was predeceased by all her siblings, Virginia Maddox of Lingle, Wyoming, Marilyn Carter of Saco, Maine, Carroll P. Huntress of Dallas, Texas, Barbara Hutchinson of Vero Beach, Florida, and Jack Huntress of Dover, New Hampshire.
Celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Foundation Church, 3385 South Access Road, Englewood.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.