Ernest W. Johns Jr.
The Reverend Ernest W. Johns Jr., born Nov. 29, 1932, at Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, to Ernest W. Johns, Sr. and Jean Sass Johns, died Feb. 25, 2021.
He was an Episcopal Priest, ordained in 1960, and served as rector in parishes in New York, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Florida for over forty years. Father Johns was a member of the Council of New York, a trustee of the Cathedral of St. Johns the Divine, New York City, a teacher of Old and New Testament in the School of Christian Studies in the diocese of Central Pennsylvania, a fellow of the College of Preachers at the National Cathedral, and a national Church Examining Chaplain. He was a graduate of Wagner College, Drew University Seminary, and the General Theological Seminary.
He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty five years, Beverly; his daughter Katherine Priday and son-in-law Todd; his son Andrew and daughter-in-law Susan; granddaughter Jessica; and his sisters Gertrude and Judith. He was predeceased by his son Mark, brother David, and sister Sally.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Services will be private.
