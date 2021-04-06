Ethel J. Troike
Ethel J. Troike (nee Gray), age 93, of Atco, New Jersey, formerly of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Highland Park, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Troike. Loving mother of Nancy (Michael) Holtz, Edward (Patricia) Troike, and the late Evelyn Venarchik. Proud grandmother of Megan (Michael) Grillo, Alex (Jaime) Venarchik, Lauren (Jason) Eads, Nick (Julia) Troike, Ben (Ashley) Troike, Brie (Nick) Metzger, and Annalee (Jonathan) Curtis; great-grandmother of nine. Dear sister of the late Carole Lewis and the late Dorothy Simmons.
Ethel was born in Brooklyn, New York and was a 27-year resident of Highland Park, New Jersey, before moving to Port Charlotte, Florida for 33 years. She loved to volunteer at several various hospitals in the Port Charlotte areas. She also loved to crochet and made many items for Project Linus and several church groups. Ethel enjoyed traveling with her late husband to Ireland and other parts of Europe.
Cremation will be held privately. Interment of cremated remains will be held at a later date in the memorial garden at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Port Charlotte, Florida. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
