Eugene A. Williamson
Eugene (Gene) A. “Sonny” Williamson, died Feb. 28, 2021.
Born Sept. 15, 1933, in Galeton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Myron and Emogene Stiles Williamson. He married Joyce Johnson, who survives.
Gene enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956. He worked for Dresser Rand, in Olean, New York.
Sonny and his wife enjoyed spending the winter months at their home in Englewood, Florida. His love for staying active and working, continued on after retirement, and he went to work at Publix Supermarket.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children; Michael (Shelly) Williamson of Cuba, New York, Maureen (Wes) Walker of Waverly, New York, Michelle Edwards of Portville, New York, and Mark (Gene Faulkner) Williamson of Cuba, New York; eight grandchildren; nine-great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris Ladd of California; and several nieces and nephews.
Sonny was predeceased by his siblings; Betty Atkins, Donald Williamson, Joan Wolford, and James Williamson.
There will be no services for Gene at this time. A Celebration of his life, will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your local hospice organization.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State Street, Olean. Online condolences can be expressed at www.guentherfh.com.
