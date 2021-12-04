Eugene Ellis "Bucky" Waldron Jr., a seventh-generation Floridian, died on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., surrounded by his loving family.
Born January 22, 1950, in Ocala, Fla., Bucky spent a colorful childhood filled with mischief in tiny Nocatee, FL with his parents, Julia and Panny, and his siblings, Joe, Taffy, and V-Ann. He graduated from DeSoto High School in 1968 and attended the University of Florida where he graduated with a degree in History.
Soon after leaving Gainesville, he was honored to serve his country for six years as a captain in the United States Marine Corps. The Marines offered invaluable leadership training and an exciting opportunity to travel the world. During these influential years, he became a father to his three beloved children, Krista, Kerri, and Michael. From countless hours of backyard games to proofreading research papers to giving trusted advice, he was a steadfast and devoted father.
After serving in the Marines, Bucky accepted an offer to return to Arcadia in 1979 as DeSoto County's first full-time county administrator. He found himself intrigued with the legal aspects of the job, and in 1986 decided to follow his dream of becoming an attorney. He obtained his law degree from Stetson University and turned his love of the law into 30 years of service to his hometown. He was honored to serve as general counsel to both the DeSoto County School Board and DeSoto Memorial Hospital for many years. He was also a dedicated member of the board of Farm Credit of Florida for the last 20 years. His love of golf led to many enjoyable years serving on the board of Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy, Fla.
Bucky married his high school sweetheart Cynthia Van Meter in 1996 and gained two loving sons, Jason, and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Their romance spanned the ages and was filled with love, laughter, adventure, and great friends. During their 25-year marriage, Bucky and Cindy felt so fortunate to be reunited with their son, Shane Spink. The focus of Bucky's life was always family, friends, career, Gator sports, golf, reading, and letting the good times roll. His special charisma touched the lives of many, but especially his precious grandchildren: Sam, Leslie, and Madeline Ray (Krista and Matt), Lola and Austin Thurman (Kerri and Scott), Lia Waldron (Michael and Bessie), Reed, Cole, and Will Fitzpatrick (Jason), and Brandon, Roman, and Cooper Spink (Shane and Christi). He passed on the same lessons of grit, resilience, and humor to his grandchildren that he instilled in his own children. He told tales of Nocatee as bedtime stories to his grandchildren and they are left with wonderful memories of their cherished Papa.
Bucky's kindness, integrity, sense of humor, and love for a good party will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
A celebration of Bucky's life will be held for family and friends at the residence of Tom and Jan Hollingsworth in Arcadia, Fla., on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the scholarship fund that has been set up in Bucky's honor with the DeSoto County Education Foundation (PO Box 1903, Arcadia, FL 34265).
