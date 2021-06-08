Eugene Glenn Morehouse, 79, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on May 13, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice. He was born on Dec. 7, 1941.

He was a veteran of the Air Force. He was a former electrician with the Columbus (Ohio) City Schools. He was an avid car enthusiast who loved working on hot rods and going to car shows.

He is survived by daughters, Julie (Jay) Bennis and Michelle (Don) George, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren who all currently resident in Ohio; and longtime friend, Karen Barr.

There will be no service. He will be laid to rest at the VA Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. Thank you Bill Farley, Jim and Brenda Sharp, and Joe and Julie for being great friends to our father. He will be missed by many friends.

Load entries