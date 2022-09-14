Eugene Noel Danielson

Dedicated father, grandfather, and community servant, Eugene Noel Danielson passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Eugene (Gene) was born on April 23, 1930, and was adopted by Vernor and Martha Danielson in 1931. Gene was raised in Ludington, Mich. He was a man with a true heart for service as exemplified in the way he served his wife, family, job, community, and church. Gene married his beloved wife Stella on September 1, 1951, he went to be with her mere hours before what would have been their 71st anniversary.

Load entries