Ferdinand Julius (Fred) Kuss Jr, 94, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. He was born in Minneapolis, Minn. on September 18, 1927, to FJ Kuss Sr. and Gertrude (Torgeson) Kuss.
Fred earned a football scholarship to UF before enlisting in the Navy. He was a teacher/coach in Minnesota. for over 40 years before retiring to Florida with his wife Ruth. He continued to teach and/or coach at NFM HS, Charlotte HS, and Lemon Bay HS. Over the years he coached all 5 of his sons and several of his grandsons. The Kuss's loved the Lord and were members of Hope Lutheran Church and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in PC. They lived in Oaks III for over 20 years.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife-Ruth Ellen Russeth Kuss, brother-Dr. GW Koos, sister-Barbara White, and granddaughter Michelle Rae. Survived by his children: Timothy (Barbara), Marti (Mark) Koch, Mary (Larry) Brooks, Mark (Debbie), Daniel, Jonathon (Michelle), David (Julie). Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchild, brother & sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
A "Celebration of Life Service" will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, PC. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. and lunch.
Another service will be held in Minnesota, and Fred will be buried with Naval Honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in June.
