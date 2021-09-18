Floyd M. (Coot) Whidden Jr., 66, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Bayfront Hospital Port Charlotte due to complications of COVID-19. He was born May 12, 1955, at Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia, the son of Floyd M. Whidden, Sr. (deceased) and Edith L. (Kirkland) Whidden (deceased), who both have long family roots in South Florida.
Coot attended Charlotte High School through the 11th grade. He worked for the Payson Ranch on County Road 74 for 20 years as a ranch hand and hunting guide. After leaving the ranch, he became a heavy equipment operator and helped to build many houses and roads in Florida. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and building swamp buggies in his spare time.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Jamie S. Whidden; his sons, Brian C. (Lori) Whidden of Wauchula, Florida, and Dalton J. Whidden of Punta Gorda; and his daughter, Stephanie A. (David) Lucy of Port Charlotte. His sister, Kathleen L. (Alan) Adams of Clewiston, Florida. Six grandchildren, Kollyn, Austyn and Tayton Lucy, Marlena Parker, Tommy (Niki) Parker and Megan Pippin. Seven great-grandchildren Cody, IIliana and Elyot Lopez, Paige, Avarie and Indy Parker and Aria Pippin. As well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins all over South Florida.
A gathering of family and friends for Coot will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Kays-Ponger & Uselton, Punta Gorda Chapel, 635 E. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, followed by a service of remembrance.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kayspongerpg.com for the Whidden family.
