Francis "Frank" Hennessey, 101, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at CT Hospice in Branford. He was born August 12, 1921 in New Haven to Francis and Ida (Reid) Hennessey.

Frank was a graduate of Hillhouse High School and after graduation worked for Winchester Repeating Arms Co. Frank was a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Martha Vineyard Naval Station from 1941-1945. After his active duty he returned to Winchester, retiring after 40 years and then worked for and retired from Sikorsky Aircraft. He lived most of his life in the New Haven Area including Branford and Guilford. After retiring he and his wife, Helen moved to Port Charlotte, Florida for more than 30 years. All services are private in Port Charlotte, Florida.

