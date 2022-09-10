Francis "Frank" Hennessey, 101, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at CT Hospice in Branford. He was born August 12, 1921 in New Haven to Francis and Ida (Reid) Hennessey.
Frank was a graduate of Hillhouse High School and after graduation worked for Winchester Repeating Arms Co. Frank was a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Martha Vineyard Naval Station from 1941-1945. After his active duty he returned to Winchester, retiring after 40 years and then worked for and retired from Sikorsky Aircraft. He lived most of his life in the New Haven Area including Branford and Guilford. After retiring he and his wife, Helen moved to Port Charlotte, Florida for more than 30 years. All services are private in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Frank is survived by his children, James Hennessey (Rita) of Guilford and Joyce Tott (Richard) of Madison along with three grandchildren, Ryan Hennessey, Melanie Hennessey and Melissa Arms (Brian). He is also survived by his two great grandchildren, Sean and Christopher Arms and sister Edie Richards. Franks was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 74 years, Helen (Kyrias) Hennessey, four brothers, William Hennessey, Donald Hennessey, George Hennessey and Robert Hennessey and sisters, June Carrano and Ellen Goodwin.
Donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford CT 06405 in memory of Frank Hennessey.
Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com
