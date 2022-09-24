Francis P. (Frank) Murphy passed away at his home in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Friday, August 26, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., to John and Mary(Coyle) Murphy on February 1, 1933. Raised in Linwood, Pa., he was a graduate of St. James High School in Chester, Pa. He retired from Sun Oil Co in Marcus Hook, Pa., after 40 years of service. Upon retiring he moved from Aston, Pa., to Port Charlotte with his late wife Lois.
Frank loved sports and played them in his youth. He was an excellent bowler and golfer. When he could no longer bowl he would be at the bowling alley cheering on all the friends he had made. He also loved going to flea markets, auctions and Goodwill Stores. He was a collector of many things.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; parents, sister Mary Page and brother John Murphy. He is survived by two stepchildren, Maria Burns and Marty(Patti) Burns; two sisters, Nancy (Steve) Doran and Eileen Nigro; and dear friend, Mary Leland. He is also survived by seven grandchildren with one due in November, five great-grandchildren and one great-greatgrandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church, Port Charlotte, FL on September 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. Family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to above church or St. Vincent dePaul Society.of Punta Gorda (http://www.svdppg.org/).
