Francis P. (Frank) Murphy passed away at his home in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Friday, August 26, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., to John and Mary(Coyle) Murphy on February 1, 1933. Raised in Linwood, Pa., he was a graduate of St. James High School in Chester, Pa. He retired from Sun Oil Co in Marcus Hook, Pa., after 40 years of service. Upon retiring he moved from Aston, Pa., to Port Charlotte with his late wife Lois.

Frank loved sports and played them in his youth. He was an excellent bowler and golfer. When he could no longer bowl he would be at the bowling alley cheering on all the friends he had made. He also loved going to flea markets, auctions and Goodwill Stores. He was a collector of many things.

