Frank P. DelGreco, of Davison, Michigan, formerly of Rotonda West, Florida, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 21, 1930.
He was honored to serve in the Korean War, receiving three bronze stars. He attained the rank of corporal in the U.S. Army. He proudly flew the U.S. flag each day.
He retired after 34 years from General Motors Fisher Body as a tool and die maker. He was a graduate of the skilled trades program at General Motors Institute (GMI). He was a mentor to many students during their apprenticeship. He was well-respected for his work ethic and knowledge. He was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Grove City, Florida, and Holy Redeemer Church, Burton, Michigan. He participated in multiple fundraising activities at both churches. He served as an usher and previously a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an accomplished wood worker and wood carver. Family members and friends cherish the furniture and carvings he crafted by hand. He was a first-generation Italian-American and very proud of his heritage. Over the years, he and family members traveled to the San Rocco Festival in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, to celebrate his Italian heritage. Frank treasured the time spent with family and friends and cherished the memories. We were blessed to have Frank (Dad) for almost 91 years. On Tuesday, Fr. Steve Anderson visited his home and Frank received Holy Communion and fully participated in the Sacrament of the Anointing with his family.
Frank will be lovingly remembered by his wife of over 67 years, Juanita (Jan) Newby; and their children, Debbie (Ed) Summers, Frank (Michele) DelGreco, Kathleen (Matt) Vickory and Christine DelGreco; grandchildren, Alyssa Cerez and Alex (Jennie) Summers; great-grandson, Wyatt Summers; step-grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Wheeler, Hannah and Sam Vickory, Erika (Drew) Weiler, Jared Badour; and step-great grandchildren, Fynn Wheeler, Landon Wheeler and Ryleigh Weiler. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pietro and Maria (Montini) DelGreco; as well as his brother, Nello DelGreco; and sister, Pearl DelGreco.
Thank you to the hospice team and a special thanks to Curt and Charles for taking such good care of Frank.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Holy Redeemer Church, 1227 East Bristol Road, Burton, Michigan. Father Steve Anderson officiating. With visitation at 10 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the church until the time of the Mass. A private service will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery later. Cremation has taken place.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Medical Team (Hospice), Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Burton, Michigan, or the American Cancer Society.
Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com.
