Fred Michael Strunk, 75, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida. Michael was born on July 7, 1946, in Winfield, Tennessee.
He graduated from Oneida High School and attended Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tennessee. Drawn to the quaint, historical town and beautiful waterways, Michael and his wife purchased their home in Punta Gorda in 1998. They moved from Fort Washington, Maryland, to become full-time residents in 2001. Michael was able to relocate his business and continued to work until 2016. He was immersed in the community quickly and an avid supporter of the local arts and nonprofits.
Before his retirement Michael and his wife spent much of their time boating; he was a Master Captain, a member of the Mariners, the International Order of the Blue Gavel, Isles Yacht Club, and served on the Punta Gorda Canal Maintenance Advisory Committee. After retirement he and his wife would spend their summers traveling the country on their 45-foot coach enjoying the experience of small town Americana (and bringing home souvenirs for their grandchildren).
Michael loved the water, traveling, reading, music, and spending time with friends and family — and scotch. Good scotch. We mustn’t forget the scotch.
Most of all, Michael will be remembered as a charming, Southern gentleman who could throw a darn good party. He was extremely loved and will be missed by many.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Geraldine Strunk; and his sister, Pam. Michael is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his two grown children, Steven Strunk and Melissa Hughes; daughter-in-law, Kate Strunk; son-in-law, Carlton Hughes; grandchildren, Madelyn and Benjamin Strunk, Hannah and Adeline Hughes; his brother, Steven and sister-in-law Susan, and nephew Bryce Strunk; sister Kim, brother-in-law Bill and nephew Dustin Terry.
If anyone is interested in making a charitable donation in his memory, one of Michael’s favorites is the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary. Donations can be made online at octagonwildlife.org or via check sent to 41660 Horseshoe Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.