Freddie Dale Burrow Sr., also known as Fred, 69, of North Port, Florida, and formerly of Shelby Township, Mich., died on July 17, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1951, in Reyno, Ark., to the parents of George and Leona Parker Burrow.
He was a master plumber for many years, owned Power Rooter in Michigan and co-owned Swift Plumbers with his son since 2000. He loved to go on Carnival cruises, play golf, go on bike runs with friends, spend time on his boat and driving his Corvette. He was a member of the Moose Club since 1987. He cherished and loved his children and grandchildren fiercely and took “Best Papa Ever” to a whole new level. He worked hard all his life and took pride in being the best plumber around.
He is survived by his three children, Freddie (Dori) Burrow Jr. of North Port, Fla., Melissa Marshall of North Port, and Michelle (Leonard) Heyza of Harrison Township, Mich.; Eight Grandchildren, Tiffany, Jessica, Isabelle, Freddie III, Tyler, Jackson, Leo, and Marley; and two sisters, Lavonne Goode of Fort Myers, Fla., and MaryLou Peck of Kentucky and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sheryl Burrow; parents, George and Leona; one brother, Jim; and four sisters, Georgia, Betty, Laverne, and Bonnie.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Hurricane Charley’s in Punta Gorda on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to the family. Farley Funeral Home in North Port is in charge of arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit http://www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
