Frederick M. Achille
Fred Achille of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Doctors Hospital in Florida. Fred was born on Dec. 29, 1947, in Hingham, Massachusetts, to the late Ferdinand and Yolanda (Amonte) Achille. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean (Achille) Devlin.
Fred graduated from Babson College and worked as CPA for a large printing company in Somerville, Massachusetts. He was a member of the Board of Directors for the Printing Industry of New England and the National Braille Press.
Fred is survived by his wife, Barbara (Meallo) Achille. The proudest of Fred’s accomplishments was having a beautiful blended family of six children, Chris and Melissa Achille of Middleton, Massachusetts, Noelle(Achille) and Javier Canas of Smyrna, Georgia, Shawn Devlin of Port Charlotte, Florida, Darla and James Devlin of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Lynn(Devlin) and Dean Mahon of Whitman, Massachusetts, and Frank Drew of Port Charlotte, Florida. He is Papa to 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
After retiring in 1998, Fred and Barb moved to Florida. He enjoyed being a member of San Antonio Parish, in Port Charlotte, and there he was a member of the Men’s Emmaus and the Knights of Columbus. He was very active in the community where they lived, especially the men’s poker games.
He touched many hearts with his beautiful smile and uncontrollable laugh.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at San Antonio Catholic Church. Due to current health risks, a gathering for Fred will be held at a later time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.