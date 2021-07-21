MSgt. Frederick Richard Burger was born on April 12, 1936, in New York City and passed to eternal life on July 11, 2021.
In high school, young Frederick’s interests were in aviation mechanics. Upon graduation, he went to work for a local air service company.
Mr. Burger was drafted into the U.S. Army, served as an aircraft mechanic at Fort Benning, Ga., and left the Army in 1958. The following year, Freddie went to work in the U.S. Air Force Air Reserve Technician program, where he trained aircraft mechanics for helicopters, C119s and KC–97 tankers.
While serving in the Air Force Reserves, Mr. Burger joined the Fire Department City of New York. After 20+ years with FDNY, Mr. Burger finally retired and moved to Punta Gorda, Florida, although he kept his residence and regularly visited New York City.
In 1995, Mr. Burger received a Meritorious Service Award from President Bill Clinton for his 37 years 9 months and 15 days of military service to his Country.
MSgt. Burger was a 32-year member of The American Legion, having served in numerous posts in New York and Florida, most recently D. N. McQueen Post 103 on Taylor Road in Punta Gorda. Mr. Burger recently served as Sgt.-at-Arms for both our Post and District.
Mr. Burger is survived by a son, DeShawn Burger from North Carolina and Granddaughters, Dyztyne Burger and Dayiyia Burger of Baldwinsville, New York.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, beginning with a Gathering period from 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Memorial Service at 1 p.m., and Internment immediately following. A Reception will follow at D. N. McQueen Post 103 The American Legion, 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
