Frederick T. Burrell, 82, of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Florida on Sunday, July 10th, 2022.
Fred was born July 22, 1939 to Clyde and Louise Burrell in Port Allegany, Penn. He graduated from Northern Potter High School and attended St Bonaventure University graduating with a BBA in 1970. He continued his studies at Syracuse University receiving a MBA in 1974.
Fred was an Engineering/ Systems Manager at CE Air Preheater in Wellsville, New York from 1957-1983. In 1983, he transferred to CC Elgin Electronics in Erie, Penn. In 1989, he founded Burrell Enterprises in McKean, Penn. He maintained an active role even after retirement.
Fred was involved in many community activities including President of the Wellsville Little League, Wellsville Blue Devils Drum & Bugle Corp, Wellsville Minstrel Show, and Recreation Commission for the Village of Wellsville. He was also on the Zoning Board of Appeals for the Village of Wellsville.
On June 14th, 1958 he married his first love Agnes Kish who predeceased him on May 12th, 1976. On June 18th, 1977, he married Nila (Toni) Marshall who predeceased him on May 25th, 2017.
Fred is survived by his daughter Tammy (Scott) Cooper of Englewood, Florida and sons Scott (Regina) Burrell of Rotonda West, Florida, Terry (Kathy) Burrell of Weeki Wachee, Florida, Kevin (Terri) Burrell of Waterford, Penn and three step children Voni (Bob) Walker of Wellsville, New York, Jill (Roger) Peterson of Wellsville, New York and Mick (Michele) Marshall of Bradford, Penn. Brothers Gary Burrell, Stanley Burrell, Russell Burrell and sister Marilyn (Dollie) Thompson. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Also, his companion Wendy Windus who was his caregiver during this difficult time.
Fred lived an extraordinary life filled with so much love from friends and family, he enjoyed traveling throughout the US, taking countless photos, his Cavapoo Sophie and enjoying his retirement in sunny Florida.
Funeral arrangements are with Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood, Florida 34224. Viewing will be held on Saturday, July 16th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. immediately following the viewing.
A 2nd service will be scheduled in Wellsville New York at JW Embser Sons Funeral Home, at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.
