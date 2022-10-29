Gail H. Weiss

Gail Helfont Weiss of Rotonda West, Fla., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, surrounded by several of her children at Tidewell Hospice House, Port Charlotte, Fla.

Gail, the daughter of Allan and Wanda (Abramowicz) Helfont, was born in Hartford, Conn., April 7, 1937. She will be deeply missed by her large, blended family, as well as a lifetime of friends, each of whom were dear to her. Gail was preceded in death by her best friend and husband, Dr. Robert B. Weiss in February 2010, reunited in heaven just days before their 50th wedding anniversary.


