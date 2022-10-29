Gail H. Weiss

Gail Helfont Weiss of Rotonda West, Fla., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, surrounded by several of her children at Tidewell Hospice House, Port Charlotte, Fla.
Gail, the daughter of Allan and Wanda (Abramowicz) Helfont, was born in Hartford, Conn., April 7, 1937. She will be deeply missed by her large, blended family, as well as a lifetime of friends, each of whom were dear to her. Gail was preceded in death by her best friend and husband, Dr. Robert B. Weiss in February 2010, reunited in heaven just days before their 50th wedding anniversary.
Gail had many personal interests and passions throughout her rich and full life. She was an avid reader, talented writer, artist, square-dancer, cook, knitter, linguist, and had a deep appreciation for music, ranging from classical to indie. But most of all, she cherished her time with family, especially her many adoring grandchildren, along with her son and primary caretaker over the past 11 years, Steven Ginsberg. As a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, she inspired all with her kindness, positivity, and humor, even in the face of life's most difficult challenges. After raising a family and working in Financial Services in Connecticut, Gail and Robert moved to Englewood, Fla., in the mid-1990s, where Gail worked at The Englewood Sun as a staff writer and editorial staff member.
In the immediate wake of the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian, the family wishes to thank the amazing and caring medical staff of ShorePoint Health, Port Charlotte and Tidewell Hospice Home, Port Charlotte.
In accordance with Gail's wishes, the family had a private burial at the Jewish Community Center of Venice Memorial Gardens.
Gail has asked those who might wish to honor her to reach out to someone in need.
Arrangements were made by Englewood Community Funeral Home and memories may be shared at www.englewoodfh.com.
