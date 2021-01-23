Gary B. Stenglein
Gary B. Stenglein (Tex), 79, passed away on Dec. 28, 2020. He was born Jan. 10, 1941, in Marquette, Michigan.
Gary entered the U.S. Air Force after high school and served four years. After that, he was a patrolman with the San Antonio Police Department for 22 years. After retirement, Gary relocated to Port Charlotte, Florida. His passion was touring the United States with Jaynee on his Honda Goldwing.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Bernard J. and Opal M. (Lenz) Stenglein; his brother, Bruce; and his sister, Diane. He leaves behind his fiancé, Jaynee (Sweet Thang); his brother, Dan; and his sister-in-law, Bonnie, all of Port Charlotte, Florida; as well as many cousins and extended family in Michigan and Florida.
He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
