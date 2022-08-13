Gary Douglas Brandt, 83, of Rotonda West, Fla., passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, of natural causes.
Gary was born on October 25, 1938, to Geraldine and Norman Brandt in Cleveland, Ohio.
He married his sweetheart, Sally Russ in 1959 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a loving father to three daughters, grandfather to four grandchildren, and great-grandfather to four great-grandchildren.
Gary spent his work life negotiating contracts for the United Auto Workers in the agriculture implementation division. He later served on the staff council. He fought for worker's rights with a strong passion always remembering his roots and the little guy. After retiring in 1996 from the UAW, Gary spent his retirement in Florida boating, swimming, traveling with his beloved wife, and serving in volunteer roles. He loved music, fighting squirrels, and driving or showing his Grand National at car shows.
Gary was predeceased by his loving wife, Sally, daughter, Dianna (Grenier) his sister Joyce (Clingerman), and his parents. He is survived by sister Mildred (m. Bob Jones, dec.) daughters Susan (m. Tom Kaiser), Alicia (m. Kirk Henrikson), and son in law Serge Grenier (m. Amy), and grandchildren, Nicole (m. Josh Bunner), Sarah Grenier, Becky Henrikson and Libby Henrikson, and many loved great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Mass and interment will be held at St. Francis of Assisi in Englewood, Florida on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11 am with a funeral brunch afterward at church. At a later date, the family will host a Celebration of Life for both Sally and Gary for their northern friends and family.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks for friends and family to make a donation to St. Jude's Hospital on Gary and Sally's memorial page as this cause was very near and dear to their hearts, please visit: http://giftfunds.stjude.org/GaryandSallyBrandt .
