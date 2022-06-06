Gayle Jean Duncan

Gayle Jean Dekany Duncan passed away June 1, 2022. She was born October 25, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1968 and from the University of Toledo in 1972. She married the love of her life Robert "Bob" Duncan in June of 1973.
Gayle taught middle school math for several years in Ohio before she and Bob moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 1985. It is here that Gayle and Bob raised their two daughters Heather and Laura. Gayle taught music and dance at Small World Christian Day Care for over a decade. She founded In His Steps, a dance and youth ministry at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Gayle was passionate about the arts and education and taught dance to generations of kids in Charlotte County. Never at a loss for words, Gayle could talk to anyone about anything for ages and ages.
Gayle is preceded in death by her parents: Myrtle Dekany and Julius Dekany and sister in-law Beth Rife. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years Bob Duncan, daughter Laura Duncan, daughter Heather (John) Whitmire, granddaughters Cassandra Whitmire and Alexandra Whitmire, sister Claudia (Bob Maisey) Dekany, brother Gary (Diane) Dekany, brother Craig Dekany, sister-in-law Debbie (Chuck Shrawder) Duncan as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends can stop by the house at 17466 Foremost Lane Port Charlotte, FL 33948 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, anytime between 1-4 p.m., to pay their respects to the family.
