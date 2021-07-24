George Akins

George Akins

George Akins (“Achy Boy”), 72, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away June 23, 2021. George was a loving husband and friend to all. George served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Akins, of 40 years; brother, Rick (Carrie) Akins; nieces, Becky (Jason) Cristina and Janie Boldt; and sister-in-law, Carol (George) Hall.

George was preceded in death by his father, George Lowell Akins, Sr.; his mother, Addie Akins; and sister, Malessia Mason Akins.

A celebration of George’s life will occur in August. He will forever be in our hearts.

Load entries