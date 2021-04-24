George Brennan O’Reilly
Dec. 7, 1939 - April 10, 2021
George Brennan O'Reilly was born in New York City, New York, to George and Aileen O’Reilly. He lived much of his life in Washington, D.C., and Mount Rainier, Maryland.
George was an Air Force veteran and a graduate of Maryland University. George retired from the Smithsonian Museum after being employed for 20-plus years at the Natural History Museum. He loved to read, travel and looked forward to retirement in Florida for golf and fishing. George and Ann enjoyed traveling to Ireland, Europe and cruising with friends from Kings Gate, where they resided since 2005.
George is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Ann O’Reilly; his sister, Kathleen Mitchell (Jack); sister, Bernadette McAuliffe (James); and brother, Thomas O’Reilly (Barbara); and many special nephews and nieces, as well as cousins in New York and Ireland.
A viewing be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes, 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at San Antonio Church, Rampart Boulevard, in Port Charlotte. Masks are required, and a reception will follow at Kings Gate C.C. in the Ballroom.
In lieu of flowers please send any donations to:
1. Cancer Center, P.O. Box 42040 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123
2. Knights of Columbus, Council 12456, C/O San Antonio Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida 33980
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.