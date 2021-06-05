George C. Weiss, 76, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, with his loving wife, Beatrice, by his side. He is also survived by his daughter, Kristine, and three grandchildren, PJ, Emma, and Ashley. He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Martha; their daughter, Karen; and his sister, Dorothy.
George served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was honorably discharged after serving two years as a cook. He worked as a Property Appraiser for the state of Florida for several years. He belonged to the American Legion 110 and the Moose Lodge of Port Charlotte. George liked to regale us with funny and poignant stories of the great people he met and served with. He will be remembered fondly by his many friends and neighbors.
Go with God George. Rest in peace.
Services to be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of choice, St. James Episcopal Church, or the Tidewell Hospice House of Port Charlotte. Arrangements are by Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation.
