George Earle Anderer
George Earle Anderer passed away on Jan. 15, 2021, at his home in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Mr. Anderer was born on May 29, 1927, to Joseph and Catherine Anderer in Springfield, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Springfield High School, he attended the Pennsylvania Nautical School and the Drexel Institute of Technology. He met and married his wife La-Verne in 1953. They were married for 59 years.
During the Korean War, he served with the United States Army Counter Intelligence Corps. After his discharge, he received his degree from the University of Baltimore and joined Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a salesman. His successful career in sales and management spanned 40 years, ending when he retired as executive vice president. During this time he also attended the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.
He discovered boating at a young age and imparted a love for it to his family. During his retirement years, George pursued new interests in world travel, computers and technology, radio-controlled aircraft and boats, and even developed his culinary skills to become quite the cook. He enjoyed volunteering at the local hospital, helping staff and patients in any way he could. He was quick with a smile and a friendly greeting that put everyone at ease.
George was preceded in death by his wife, La-Verne, and his brother, Joseph Anderer. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Carol Anderer of Newark, Delaware.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation.
