George G. DeFranca, Sr.
George G. DeFranca, Sr., died peacefully at his home, on April 4, 2021, in the loving presence of his wife of 66 years, Agnes (Rothermund) DeFranca, and family. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, May 9, 1930. He is the son of Antonio and Maria (Viera) DeFranca. His parents, as well as his sisters, Mary DeFranca and Agnes Maffee, predeceased him.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his children; Debra Poutsiaka (Bill), George DeFranca, Jr. (Linda), Diann Kelly (Thomas), Geoff DeFranca (Kathleen), Laurie Chaplin, Mary DeFranca and Carol Chapman (Scott). He is also survived by his fifteen grandchildren and his five great-grandchildren, and his sisters Cecilia Rico and Helen Maborek.
A celebration of life will be at Lemon Bay Funeral Home, 2 Buchans Landing, Englewood, FL 34223 on April 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Following the service, the family will gather for internment at Sarasota National Cemetery. Those who wish to remember George in a special way, may make gifts in his memory to the Knights of Columbus and Fellowship Church of Englewood children’s wing.
