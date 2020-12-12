George Herbert Rothwell Shyrock, Sr.
George Herbert Rothwell Shyrock, Sr., of Englewood, Florida, passed from this life into the next on Nov. 25, 2020, at the grand age of 91.
Born on Feb. 22, 1929, in Willow Springs, Missouri, to the late Ray and Nan (Rothwell) Shryock, he had been a resident of Englewood for 30 years coming from Bradenton, Florida.
During World War II, George served with the 13th Air Force in the Southwest Pacific. When he returned home, he attended and graduated from the Indiana Institute of Technology in 1954 with a BA in electronics engineering. His career led him to move to several states as he worked for many notable companies including General Electric.
A retired aerospace engineer, Mr. Shyrock was a member of the North American Rockwell Launch Operations Division, at the John F. Kennedy Space Center, and was proud to have been a member of the Apollo-Saturn launch team that achieved the first lunar landings. His second career was in the life and health insurance industry where for 25 years he owned and operated the Shyrock Insurance Agency in Bradenton until he retired in 1989.
George was a beloved member of Surrender to Win, the Saturday Morning Men’s Al Anon group in Englewood and a former member of Toastmasters International who earned the Distinguished Toastmaster Award.
In his retirement George enjoyed researching and writing family history for the benefit of all his surviving family; as well as some personal novel items such as “Great Myths of Our Times.”
He is pre-deceased by his parents; a son, Scott; a grandson, Cody; and a brother, Orval.
Survivors include his loving companion of 36 years, Jo-Ann Verna; two daughters, Linda G. (Jimmy) Long of Ladson, South Carolina, and Cassandra L. Shyrock of Summerville, South Carolina; two sons, George H. R. (Donna) Shyrock, Jr. of Mendon, Michigan, and Mark D. (Sharon) Shyrock of Sanford, Florida; one sister, Rhea Anne Mathews of Waynesville, Missouri; one brother, Rev. T. Joe (Susan) Shryock of Willow Springs, Missouri; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews; and many dear friends.
Burial will be in the Willow Springs City Cemetery in Missouri. George was a honest, loving, decent man who will be missed and remembered by many.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sun Coast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224 in memory of George Shyrock.
Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements for burial. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
