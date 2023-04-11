GEORGE J. FERO, JR., LONG TIME RESIDENT OF PORT CHARLOTTE, FL FOR 50 YEARS, PASSED AWAY PEACEFULLY ON SATURDAY, APRIL 8TH, 2023.
GEORGE WAS BORN May 27, 1938 AND WAS RAISED IN ARGO, ILLINOIS (home of Corn Products who produced Argo cornstarch). GEORGE WORKED FOR SNAP-ON TOOLS IN CHICAGO AND IN 1973 WAS ABLE TO PURCHASE A ROUTE IN PORT CHARLOTTE AND SO BEGAN HIS LIFE IN FLORIDA. DURING HIS 50 YEARS IN PORT CHARLOTTE, GEORGE WAS A TOOL SALESMAN, AN AUTO MECHANIC, AN AIRPLANE MECHANIC AND A POOL/SPA SERVICE TECHNICIAN.
GEORGE IS SURVIVED BY HIS CHILDREN JEFFREY FERO & WIFE REBEKAH, CHRISTINA NITZ & HUSBAND JACK, DEBORAH COOPER & HUSBAND CLEONE. BROTHER, THOMAS FERO & WIFE KAREN. GRANDCHILDREN, JEFFREY FERO, JR., ALYSSA THAYER & HUSBAND CORY, JUSTIN MAGIERA, BRANDON MAGIERA & WIFE AIA. GREAT GRANDCHILDREN, EZMAY & MILO MAGIERA AND DALLAS THAYER. NEPHEWS, STEPHEN FERO & WIFE ZOE, MICHAEL FERO & WIFE ANGELA. FIANCEE NANCY SHERAN, 1ST WIFE KAREN GREEN, AND STEP-DAUGHTER MONICA BUELOW. HE IS PRECEEDED IN DEATH BY HIS GRANDSON KYLE GENTLE AND 2ND WIFE DIXIE BUELOW-FERO.
A visitation will be held 10:00AM-11:00AM followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11:00AM, FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2023 AT ROBERSON FUNERAL HOME, 215 MARY STREET, PUNTA GORDA, FL. Interment WILL FOLLOW AT ROYAL PALM MEMORIAL GARDENS, 27200 JONES LOOP ROAD, PUNTA GORDA, FL.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Punta Gorda Chapel.
