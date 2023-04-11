George J Fero, Jr.

GEORGE J. FERO, JR., LONG TIME RESIDENT OF PORT CHARLOTTE, FL FOR 50 YEARS, PASSED AWAY PEACEFULLY ON SATURDAY, APRIL 8TH, 2023.

GEORGE WAS BORN May 27, 1938 AND WAS RAISED IN ARGO, ILLINOIS (home of Corn Products who produced Argo cornstarch). GEORGE WORKED FOR SNAP-ON TOOLS IN CHICAGO AND IN 1973 WAS ABLE TO PURCHASE A ROUTE IN PORT CHARLOTTE AND SO BEGAN HIS LIFE IN FLORIDA. DURING HIS 50 YEARS IN PORT CHARLOTTE, GEORGE WAS A TOOL SALESMAN, AN AUTO MECHANIC, AN AIRPLANE MECHANIC AND A POOL/SPA SERVICE TECHNICIAN.


   
