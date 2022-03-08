George J. Metz Jr., 80, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and formerly of Buffalo, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home, February 25, 2022.
He was born August 9, 1941, to George J. Metz Sr. and Mildred C. (Helmbrecht) Metz. After graduating from St. Mary's High School in Lancaster, N.Y., he proudly served his country in the Air Force from 1959-1963 and then went into the banking business for 40 years.
George was an active Kiwanian in both Buffalo and our local Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis Club. He was also treasurer of the Port Charlotte Elks for 8 years as well as an active member of the Moose Lodge, American Legion, Suburban Club and Canisius Alumni Society.
George is survived by his three children: David-John Metz, Tara-Jean Denny (Brian), and Darren- Joseph Metz; and four grandchildren: Craig M. Metz, Alyssa P. Denny, Evan R. Denny and Ryan J. Metz. He is also survived by his three siblings: Noreen M. Metz, Robert E. Metz (Kathleen), and Roger S. Metz (Ellen).
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, from Noon to 3 p.m., at the Deep Creek Elks Lodge #2763, 1133 Capricorn Blvd, Punta Gorda, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunrise Kiwanis Foundation in memory of George Metz and given directly to the Key Club.
