George Lawrence Mitchell, 89, of Punta Gorda Isles passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. He was born May 13, 1933 in Boston, Mass., and predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Anna E. Mitchell (Jackson). Together they have seven surviving children, five son- and daughter-in-laws, 19 surviving grandchildren (one predeceased), and 23 surviving great-grandchildren.
George was a successful entrepreneur and real estate investor who served in the Navy. In 1964, George partnered with Lasko Metal Products and founded Systematics Inc., manufactured MIG welding machines and pipe thawing equipment. In 1979, he began private-labeling his welding machines for Snap-On-Tools. He developed the 1 lb spool gun for welding aluminum that is the industry standard. George created and manufactured his own rotating-water bath system and irrigation moisture meters to conserve water. He did many redesigns on the flathead V8, still used today. He was also an accomplished body and fender mechanic, using lead-seaming.
In 1982, George sold Systematics and retired full-time in Punta Gorda with the love-of-his-life, Ann, where they invested in real estate for 4 decades. George fulfilled his dream and became an antique Ford collector and dealer. In 1982, he bought his first antique car, a 1929 Ford Model-A Roadster which he self-restored, a frame off restoration. His collection grew to 50 cars, dating back to 1909. His favorite was his 1939 Ford Convertible Roadster that he rebuilt himself, a frame off restoration. He was a long-time member of the Early Ford V-8 Club (founder of Gulf Coast chapter) and Antique Automobile Club of America, bringing national car shows to Punta Gorda. He began the annual Edison-Ford Winter Estates car show.
George loved flying and had over 6,000 flight hours with a multi-engine, instrument rating. His favorite plane was his Cessna 310 twin engine. George was a founder and funder of the Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda during the first 2 years and a founder of the Airshow car display. George also coordinated the funding and reconstruction of the Gilchrist Park Pier. He belonged to both the Boca Grande Club (40 years) and Isles Yacht Club (30 years).
In George's younger years, he loved putting smiles on his kid's faces with unusual and delightful surprises. He enjoyed riding and training horses as well as flying and diving in the Bahama's and Florida Keys.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on January 20, 2023 at Noon at the "New Life In Christ Church" (fna First United Methodist Church), 507 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL.
