George Lawrence Mitchell, 89, of Punta Gorda Isles passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. He was born May 13, 1933 in Boston, Mass., and predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Anna E. Mitchell (Jackson). Together they have seven surviving children, five son- and daughter-in-laws, 19 surviving grandchildren (one predeceased), and 23 surviving great-grandchildren.

George was a successful entrepreneur and real estate investor who served in the Navy. In 1964, George partnered with Lasko Metal Products and founded Systematics Inc., manufactured MIG welding machines and pipe thawing equipment. In 1979, he began private-labeling his welding machines for Snap-On-Tools. He developed the 1 lb spool gun for welding aluminum that is the industry standard. George created and manufactured his own rotating-water bath system and irrigation moisture meters to conserve water. He did many redesigns on the flathead V8, still used today. He was also an accomplished body and fender mechanic, using lead-seaming.


