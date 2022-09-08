George Michael Mancini

The Mancini family is heartbroken to announce the death of our loving husband and father, the musical patriarch of our family, George M. Mancini. George passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the age of 82, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Patricia, and children Michelle (Mancini) Kasanofsky, George W. Mancini, Matthew Mancini, and Miles Mancini, as well as a sister, Diane Giella. He also leaves behind 11 loving grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a niece, a nephew, and multiple extended family members.

George was born on May 12, 1940, on Mother's Day, in South Amboy, New Jersey, to parents Jenny and George Rocco Mancini. A musical prodigy on accordion, George grew up in Union Beach, New Jersey, performing on television while he was still a young child. He started teaching music before he was fifteen, winning many musical competitions even before graduating from Red Bank Catholic High School in 1958. Although he initially attended Rutgers University as an engineer, after winning a prestigious accordion scholarship, George continued his musical studies at the Trossingen Stadt Musik school located in Trossingen, a small village in southern Germany.

