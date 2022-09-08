George Michael Mancini

The Mancini family is heartbroken to announce the death of our loving husband and father, the musical patriarch of our family, George M. Mancini. George passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the age of 82, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Patricia, and children Michelle (Mancini) Kasanofsky, George W. Mancini, Matthew Mancini, and Miles Mancini, as well as a sister, Diane Giella. He also leaves behind 11 loving grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a niece, a nephew, and multiple extended family members.
George was born on May 12, 1940, on Mother's Day, in South Amboy, New Jersey, to parents Jenny and George Rocco Mancini. A musical prodigy on accordion, George grew up in Union Beach, New Jersey, performing on television while he was still a young child. He started teaching music before he was fifteen, winning many musical competitions even before graduating from Red Bank Catholic High School in 1958. Although he initially attended Rutgers University as an engineer, after winning a prestigious accordion scholarship, George continued his musical studies at the Trossingen Stadt Musik school located in Trossingen, a small village in southern Germany.
A lifelong avid learner, George taught himself to play piano at the highest professional level, becoming a standout artist. George performed with jazz greats Toots Thielmann, Jack DeJohnette, Jaco Pastorius, and many others. George was a featured soloist at the annual Albis Jazz Festival in Tokyo, Japan. He also played as a featured performer at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. George shared his musical gifts worldwide, traveling as a clinician for Hohner, Kurzweil, and Korg. He also shared his musical knowledge through lectures at various institutions, including The Julliard School of Music, New England Conservatory, and Berklee College of Music. Later in life, he returned as a guest lecturer at his alma mater, Trossingen Stadt Musik, in Germany, where it all began.
George also pursued various business ventures through music. As part owner of the Boogie Hotel on Long Island, New York, George produced recordings by a diverse group of musicians, including "Twisted Sister", John Waite, and the Warsaw String Quartet. While in charge of Research and Development at Hohner Inc., he designed and developed a multitude of electronic synthesizers still in use by musicians today. He also held a patent for an improviser circuit and technique for electronic musical instruments. George went on to design music software for companies such as Wurlitzer, Hohner, Lowry, Seiko, and Samick. He was also responsible for writing a piano pedagogical method series still in use today.
George was an exceptional musician and teacher who influenced countless lives worldwide. His students traverse the length and breadth of musical endeavors- from Broadway to film composition to touring music groups- as well as individuals in non-musical fields such as medicine, research, and education. His passion for teaching and mentoring students is immeasurable. He impacted students globally, including New York, Germany, Japan, the Dominican Republic, Florida, and many other locals. He will be sorely missed.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11 a.m., with a reception immediately following. The service is open to the public. Any family, friends, students or musicians who would like to share their memories or performance influenced by Mr. Mancini, please submit any materials to his grandson Mikal at mancinilegacy@gmail.com.
Finally, the family will be starting a scholarship in his name. They ask in lieu of flowers that any donations be sent to his wife, Patricia Mancini at 18143 Cochran Blvd. Port Charlotte, Florida. For those wishing to give more, any amount above $500 should be made out to Raymond James Charitable and mailed to P.O. Box 23559, St. Petersburg, FL 33742. Please reference "The George Mancini Memorial Fund for Music, Arts, and Humanities" on the memo line. For additional assistance/questions, please contact his daughter, Michelle Kasanofsky, at 941-661-0297.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.