Jerry T. Fitzgerald, 91, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away October 4, 2022, at the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veteran's Home.

Jerry was born June 5, 1931, in Pontiac, Mich., the son of Thomas and Ruth Fitzgerald. He graduated from West Branch High School, Class of 1950. Following graduation, he joined the US Air Force, and served during the Korean War Conflict.


