Jerry T. Fitzgerald, 91, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away October 4, 2022, at the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veteran's Home.
Jerry was born June 5, 1931, in Pontiac, Mich., the son of Thomas and Ruth Fitzgerald. He graduated from West Branch High School, Class of 1950. Following graduation, he joined the US Air Force, and served during the Korean War Conflict.
Upon return from service, Jerry was certified as an electrician and spent much of his career as a small business owner in Michigan where he was the proprietor of the Clear Lake Bar, Jerry's Joint in West Branch and Jerry's Junction in Houghton Lake.
Jerry loved to fish, hunt and ride snowmobiles in Michigan and was an avid golfer his whole life, known as a highly skilled player on challenging courses in Michigan, Florida and several other states. He accomplished 5 hole in ones and played the famous Augusta National course, home of The Masters tournament.
Jerry married Christine Wallace- Brown on February 19, 2003. Jerry and Chris enjoyed traveling to see family and friends and loved to golf and listen to Jazz together. Jerry also loved to entertain at the holidays, and often invited those who had no family for his famous deep-fried turkey.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 19 years, Christine, his children, Mark (Carol) Fitzgerald, Brunswick, ME, Ruthann (Eric) Haider Walla Walla, Wash., Lori (Bill) Crawford, West Branch, Mich., and Scott Fitzgerald, Rogersville, Mo., Christine's daughter, Natasha (Dave) Burke, Hamilton, Ontario, seven grandchildren, Marc (Holly) Fitzgerald, Ryan (Tiffany) Fitzgerald, Andrew (Terry) Fitzgerald, Jill (Andy) Landry, Dan (Joanne) Coleman, Alicia Haider and Luke Haider. He also had nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at the Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans Home for being such wonderful care givers during Jerry's time there.
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Punta Gorda, FL is entrusted with the arrangements. There will be no services, however a celebration of Jerry's life is being planned for a future date.
