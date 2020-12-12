Geraldine A. Hauser
Geraldine A. Hauser, 83, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Nov. 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus. She was born on Oct. 6, 1937, to Francis and Barbara Muff in Astoria, New York. Geraldine relocated to Punta Gorda in 1992 after residing in Oakdale, New York, for most of her life. Geraldine was a retired registered nurse who worked at Charlotte Regional Medical Center.
Geraldine will be deeply missed by her sons, William (Renee) of Bonifay, Florida, and Jefferey (Kathleen) of Mattituck, New York; brother, Russell Muff of Mocksville, North Carolina; sister, Janet Jennings of Punta Gorda; and her grandchildren, Jefferey, Savannah, Gregory and William IV.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
