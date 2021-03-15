Geraldine Elizabeth Scott
Geraldine Elizabeth Scott, 76, of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Englewood.
Born July 16, 1944, in Jamaica, New York, Geraldine was the daughter of William Fredrick LeVeen and Virginia Loretta LeVeen (Policastro).
Geraldine graduated from St. Pascal Baylon High School in Hollis, New York in 1962, and moved to Englewood, Florida in 1983. Geraldine worked for many years at SunTrust Bank in Englewood, and retired in 2009 to travel the country with Bob in their RV. Geraldine often volunteered her time to local Hospice care, local libraries, and St. Raphael Church in Englewood where she was a member of the church choir. Geraldine was an avid collector of mid-century plastic dollhouse furniture, swizzle sticks, Cracker Jack prizes, Lenox, and old Englewood postcards which can sometimes be seen on display at Elsie Quirk Public Library.
Geraldine is survived by her husband of 31 years, Robert F (Bob) Scott Jr., five children, William T. Raymond, Anne Dobrin, Robert F. Scott III, Daniel T. Scott, Christina Scott Cash, and 12 grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church at 770 Kilbourne Ave, Englewood, Florida on March 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. Flowers will not be allowed in church during Lent. In lieu of sending or bringing flowers, we ask that you send a donation to Englewood Hospice or your favorite charity.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
