Germaine Louise Greenwood, 82, a former long-time resident of Kings Gate Community and devoted member of the San Antonio Catholic Church of Port Charlotte, sadly passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Louise was born on October 24, 1939, in Fall River, Mass., to the late Raymond Sr. and Germaine (Gerry) Ouellette. She was raised in a close-knit and loving family of seven in Somerset, MA. She loved to roller skate, dance, and ice skate along with water skiing, boating, and swimming at the family cottage on the Watuppa Pond. Louise attended Dominican Academy in Fall River where she graduated in 1957. She loved so much reuniting throughout the years with her former classmates.
Louise's greatest accomplishment was that of a loving-caring mother of her three boys. As the boys grew older, she worked part-time, traveled, and excelled at tennis and especially golf. Louise loved to entertain and host gatherings at her home. During her early retirement, Louise and Jim traveled extensively throughout the US and Canada in their motor coach and was an active member in the Family Motor Coach Association since 1970 where she met many lifelong friends and visited family throughout the country.
Those left to cherish her memory are Louise's three sons James (Jay) Greenwood of Chesapeake, VA, Jeffrey R. Greenwood of Falmouth, Mass., and Chris S. Greenwood of Kingsman, Ariz., along with eight grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Besides her children, Louise is survived by her brother David Ouellette of Fall River, MA sister Denise Leonardo of Fall River, Mass. She was preceded in death by her brothers Raymond Ouellette and Donald Ouellette. Louise was also preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, James A. Greenwood who passed away in 2011.They happily resided in Falmouth, Mass., where they raised three sons before retiring to Florida.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at a future date by the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tidewell Hospice Inc. or the American Cancer Society.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.